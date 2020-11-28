Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 28 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manipur government has announced a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in the state till the end of this year.

According to an order by the state government, there will be a night curfew in Manipur up to December 31 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ Zone.

The movement of essential services, goods trucks, and officials on duty has been exempted from the latest order.

Moreover, the number of attendees at social and customary ceremonies have been capped at 20.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl From Dhule Raped by Uncle For Over 2 Months; Accused Arrested, Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,245 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)