Bhopal, Jun 30 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday extended till July 7 the ban on inter-state movement of passenger buses to Maharashtra, an official said.

An order of this effect was issued by MP's additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena on Wednesday. The earlier order issued on June 22 was effective till June 30.

The MP government has already lifted the ban on the bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday rose to 7,89,804 after the state reported 33 fresh cases and the toll reached 8,969 as 15 succumbed to the infection.

