Bhopal, Sep 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 16 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which took the state's overall infection tally to 10,54,268, a health official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 29000 Crore During Two-Day Gujarat Visit on September 29.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed New Chief of Defence Staff: All You Need To Know About Gen Bipin Rawat’s Successor.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 32 to touch 10,43,374, leaving the state with 123 active cases, the official said.

As 4,326 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 3,00,37,021, he added.

A government release said that 13,29,84,330 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the state, including 8,61,568 on Wednesday alone.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,268, new cases 16, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,374, active cases 123, number of tests so far 3,00,37,021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)