Bhopal, Dec 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,282 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,22,397, while nine patients died and 1,418 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The death toll in the state now stands at 3,391 while the number of recoveries rose to 2,06,059, he added.

He said four of the deaths took place in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Khargone, Shivpuri and Barwani.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 431 and Bhopal 293. The number of cases in Indore rose to 48,270, including 807 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 35,688 with 540 fatalities. Indore now has 4,779 active cases and Bhopal 3,179," the official informed.

With 29,307 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 41,11.413, he said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,22,397 new cases 1,282, death toll 3,391, recovered 2,06,059, active cases 12,947, number of people tested so far 41,11,413.

