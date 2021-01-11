Nagpur, Jan 11 (PTI) Nagpur on Monday reported 418 COVID-19 cases, while the day also saw six deaths and 405 recoveries, an official said.

The district's caseload stands at 1,28,419, including 4,027 deaths, and the recovery count is 1,19,830, leaving it with 4,562 active cases, he added.

With 3,576 samples being tested on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 9,81,651.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)