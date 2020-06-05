India News | COVID-19: Nashik Cases Reach 1,435, Death Toll Touches 89

Nashik, Jun 5 (PTI) The samples of 10 people who died earlier in Nashik in Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the death toll in the district from the infection to 89, an official said.

Among the ten, eight are from hotspot Malegaon, which now accounts for 63 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Also Read | Air India Opens Bookings For US, Canada, UK and Europe Under Phase 3 of Mission Vande Bharat: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district reached 1,435 after 20 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)