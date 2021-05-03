Nashik, May 3 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,720 on Monday to touch 3,33,757, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 3,583 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 3,600 and the number of people discharged is 2,94,146, he added.

With 12,574 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 12,56,663, the official said.

