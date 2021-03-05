Nashik, Mar 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik rose by 380 on Friday to touch 1,24,687, while the toll increased by five and the number of people discharged by 362, an official said.

The district has so far witnessed 2,127 deaths and the recovery count is 1,19,126, he said.

With 1,981 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,54,006, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)