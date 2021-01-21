New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): As many as 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday during inoculation drive in 27 states and UTs, taking the total number of beneficiaries who received jab to nearly 10 lakh, said Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry also said that enhancement has been made in CoWIN software (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) to strengthen the process of vaccination.

"The provisional figures for today, up to 6 pm - vaccination sessions were organised in 27 states and UTs and a total of 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. Till 6 pm of January 21, a total of 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID across the country for which a total of 18,159 sessions has been held," Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry said during a press conference here.

The Health Ministry informed about the enhancement in CoWIN software.

"Creation of more session sites, more sessions per site and change in site locations now allowed. Planning and scheduling of the sessions for the entire week enabled. For enhanced safety of the beneficiaries, tagging of contraindications is being enabled in the vaccinator module," Agnani said.

Agnani said that today there was one hospitalisation who was vaccinated on January 16 and "developed intracranial haemorrhage on January 20."

"He is admitted in Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital in Udaipur, Rajasthan and it is not related to vaccination. No death reported today," Agnani added.

To create awareness and to address issues related to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, a COVID-19 vaccination IEC campaign has been launched, Agnani said.

"IEC campaign to address vaccine hesitancy and misinformation launched by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey today. Digital media package with impactful messages from key technical experts from the country who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine have been included in the campaign," he said.

During IEC campaign, the focus will be on promoting the message that "vaccines are safe and efficacious, Do not believe in rumours and misinformation and Critical role on vaccines in controlling the pandemic "

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)