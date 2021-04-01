New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Central government has extended the exemption from permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders during the COVID-19 pandemic till September 30, 2021.

"We have approved the extension of exemption to the requirement of permit under Motor Vehicles Act 1988 to 30th September 2021 for vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

"This will facilitate the carriage and movement of oxygen between the states and will strengthen our fight against COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

In an official notification issued on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (n) of section (3) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988), the Central Government hereby specifies that the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 66 of the said Act shall not apply to a transport vehicle used exclusively for the carriage of oxygen during the period of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic up to the 30 September 2021."

The exemption was set to expire on March 31. (ANI)

