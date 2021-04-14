Noida (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 483 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's overall infection tally to 28,439, official data showed.

The active caseload also crossed the 2,000-mark to reach 2,027, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Fifty-seven more patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of overall recoveries to 26,315 in the district, the fifth-highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a death toll of 97, with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 92.53 per cent on Tuesday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,11,835 from 95,980 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,22,810 and the death toll to 9,376 on Wednesday, the data showed.

