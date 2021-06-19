Aurangabad, Jun 19 (PTI) Even as the number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra's Latur is on the decline, the district administration has restricted the number of people allowed to attend a marriage to 50, while only 25 persons can remain present at a funeral, an official said on Saturday.

The district collector imposed these restrictions by issuing an order to this effect on Friday evening, he said.

As per the fresh notification, Latur falls under level-I of the state government's five-level "unlock" plan.

Considering the prevailing coronavirus situation, relaxation in restrictions have been given in Latur. But, the administration has decided to impose certain curbs.

Although the cases in the district are declining, the district administration has imposed restrictions in terms of the attendance at marriages and funerals. Maximum 50 people can attend a marriage ceremony, while only 25 persons will be allowed to remain present at a funeral ceremony till further orders, he said.

In Latur, 39 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, which took its overall infection tally to 90,132. Of them, 87,249 patients have recovered so far, while 2,380 have lost their lives. There are 323 active cases in Latur district. Its recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.6 per cent, an official said.

As per the government's June 4 notification, areas with COVID-19 positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will be in the first category, and can open up completely, whereas in the fifth category areas, with positivity rate of more than 20 per cent, only essential shops will remain open and office attendance will be capped at 15 per cent.

