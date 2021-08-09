Indore, Aug 9 (PTI) Over 90 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Monday.

They said the rest would be given the first dose by the end of this month.

"Of the 28 lakh beneficiaries in Indore, a total of 25.25 lakh have been administered the first dose. So far, 6.55 lakh people here have got both doses," District Vaccination Officer Dr Tarun Gupta told PTI.

Indore, with a population of 35 lakh, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.

