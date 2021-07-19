By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could explode due to crowding during the festive season.

"Idea of festivals is to share happiness, not COVID. For the next 1-2 years till the pandemic is not under control, we shouldn't become part of the reason for causing the pandemic to explode again," said Dr Neeraj Nischal, professor, Medicine Department, AIIMS to ANI.

Dr Neeraj Nischal also said that ripples of the second wave can still be seen in various parts of the country. "It's important for people to understand the wave hasn't completely disappeared. Ripples can still be seen and if we are not careful then these ripples may actually get converted into an actual wave."

Further, he explained, "Whenever you get a chance to get vaccinated, then get vaccinated. So this current situation is very important. The next wave, whether it's going to come or not that is entirely in our hands. Some people think that COVID-19 has gone which isn't the case."

Dr Nischal also warned, "No preparation can be hundred percent when this COVID pandemic happens. So it's important that we protect ourselves."

Meanwhile, with an increased recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, India witnessed 38,660 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,03,08,456. As many as 38,164 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The active cases further declined to 4,21,665, while it constitutes 1.35 per cent of total cases. The daily positivity rate remained been below 3 per cent for 28 consecutive days and stood at 2.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and stood at 2.08 per cent.

The Centre on Friday noted that the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recent warning about "early stages" of a third COVID wave is a red flag and can't be taken for granted. Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog in a Health Ministry press conference said, "The situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. (WHO's) Warning over a third wave can't be taken for granted, it is a red flag..." (ANI)

