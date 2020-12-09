Panaji (Goa) [India], December 9 (ANI): COVID-19 positive people will be allowed to vote on December 12 during the zila panchayat elections in the last hour of voting while wearing full PPE gear, State Election Commission has said.

According to SEC guidelines, COVID positive persons will be allowed to cast their vote between 4 pm to 5 pm.

Also Read | Hyderabad Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Phone by American Husband.

The guidelines said all voters will be thermally screened for the temperature at the entry of the polling station, steps will be taken to maintain social distancing and hand sanitisers should be made available at the entrance of polling stations.

It said large gatherings outside the distribution centre, collection centre, and counting centres and inside the counting halls will not be allowed. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020 Phase 5: Over 8 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 299 Candidates Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)