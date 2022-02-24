Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 107 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 7,57,739, according to a medical bulletin.

With the death of one more person, the toll reached 17,694, including one death case which was not reported earlier, it said.

The number of active cases was 899.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 18, followed by 14 in Jalandhar and 11 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 87 patients are on oxygen support while 10 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 194 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,39,146, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 32 COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 91,665.

No Covid-related death was reported in the city in the last 24-hours. The toll stood at 1,164.

The number of active cases in the city was 176 while the number of recoveries was 90,325.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)