Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 6,00,292, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

A single death due to the disease was reported in Ludhiana, pushing the toll to 16,353.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state dropped to 421 from 488 on Sunday, the bulletin showed.

Jalandhar reported five new cases of the infection, followed by four in Bathinda and three each in Hoshiarpur and Mohali.

With 92 more people recovering from the infection, the overall count of recoveries reached 5,83,518, the bulletin stated.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported two cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 65,068, while the death toll stood at 812, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the city is 36, while that of recoveries is 64,220.

