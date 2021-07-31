Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday reported 53 fresh Covid cases, which took the total count to 5,99,104, while one coronavirus-related fatality pushed the toll to 16,293 in the state, according to a bulletin.

The number of active cases is 534, it said.

Kapurthala reported nine cases, followed by five each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

With 60 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,277, it said.

A total of 1,21,29,632 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, reported one case.

The infection tally stood at 61,953, according to the medical bulletin.

With one death, the toll reached 811. The number of active cases is 31, the bulletin said.

It said so far, 61,111 have recovered from the infection.

