Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,754, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 213 new cases, it added.

The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,15,816 in Rajasthan, as per the bulletin.

Currently, 4,304 patients are under treatment while 3,08,985 have recovered.

Of the fresh cases on Wednesday, 42 were recorded in Jaipur, 34 in Kota, 25 in Nagaur, 18 in Alwar, 15 in Jodhpur, 14 in Bhilwara, eight each in Jhalawar, Rajsamand and Udaipur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

So far, 512 people have died in Jaipur, 300 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar due to COVID-19, according to the bulletin.

