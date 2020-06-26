Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Meerut divisional administration on Friday revised the timings for night curfew in six districts of the division amid rising cases of COVID-19.

The curfew will now be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am in all the six districts of Meerut division. These include Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzzaffarnagar.

"Those found without mask or spitting in public places will be penalised. While the movement, except essential services, is prohibited in containment zones," ordered Aneeta C Meshram Meerut Divisional Commissioner.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has reported 19,557 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 6,375 active cases while 12,586 patients cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

