Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for students of classes 1-12 between January 15-31.

The decision was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he held a meeting with the crisis management group on Friday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission of India Organizes Meeting of Observers in 5 Poll-Bound Sates.

The chief minister further said that all political, religious gatherings and fairs will be banned in the state till further orders. However there is no ban on Makar Sankranti 'snan' (Holy bath), he added.

"The state administration has banned all political and religious rallies. However, programmes can be held in the hall, with less than 50 per cent seating capacity," said Chouhan.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Set on Fire Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Simdega District, 6 Arrested.

"No audience will be allowed during professional sports activities in the state," he added.

Further, the pre-board exams which were supposed to be held from January 20 in the state will now be conducted through online mode and will be given by the students from their homes.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 4,037 COVID-19 cases and 783 recoveries. The active caseload in the state stands at 17,657. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)