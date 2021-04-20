Dahod, Apr 20 (PTI) Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said there was no immediate need for enforcing lockdown in the state.

Incidentally, the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association, in its submission to the Gujarat High Court during the day, had suggested that the Rupani government impose two-week lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters here, Rupani said, "We will think about imposing a lockdown if the need arises. At present, there is no such need. There is night curfew in place in 20 cities. And we will impose such curfews in other cities as well if cases rise."

"We have taken many steps to stem the spread of the virus. We have shut schools and colleges, malls, theatres, all kinds of gatherings and even bus services in major cities. I urge people not to come out of their homes until the situation improves," he added.

With April 25, 26 and 27 being seen, as per tradition, as favourable for marriages, Rupani warned that action will be taken against police officials if they fail to keep a check on the number of people attending wedding events, which, presently, is capped at 50 guests.

He also said that Dahod, in order to tackle the surge in cases, will soon get 300 additional beds with oxygen support as well as a CT (computerised tomography) scan machine.

