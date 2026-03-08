Kathmandu [Nepal], March 8 (ANI): A high-level probe committee investigating the 'Gen Z' protests that took place in September last year, which had left people dead and forced the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government, has officially submitted its comprehensive findings to Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, The Himalayan Times reported.

The extensive document, spanning over 1,000 pages, was compiled by a commission chaired by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki. The panel also included legal expert Bishweshwar Prasad Bhandari and Bigyan Raj Sharma, a former additional inspector general of police.

According to The Himalayan Times, Bigyan Raj Sharma confirmed that the commission interviewed approximately 200 individuals and engaged with various experts before concluding the investigation. The final report has recommended "action against those found responsible" for the events.

Chairperson Karki emphasised that the commission performed its duties "impartially and in good faith," ensuring that the document only reflects "facts established during the investigation". He further noted that the report outlines specific recommendations aimed at ensuring such incidents do not recur.

Delving into the root causes, Karki stated that the "incident stemmed largely from poor governance and weakened regulatory institutions". The Himalayan Times noted his observations on how systemic delays within the executive and judiciary, coupled with "political power-sharing in judicial and constitutional appointments," had significantly "fuelled public frustration".

Clarifying the panel's mandate, Sharma remarked that the commission's primary "role was limited to fact-finding". He added that it is now the responsibility of the "relevant authorities" to conduct subsequent inquiries and initiate "action based on the report".

Supporting this view, member Bhandari suggested that a commitment to "implementing the report's recommendations on good governance" has the potential to "significantly improve the country's situation," as per The Himalayan Times.

The 'Gen Z' group had carried out nationwide protests on Bhadra 23-24 (September 8-9) resulted in the deaths of at least 76 people, forcing then-communist leader KP Sharma Oli to resign from the post. An interim government was formed after the dissolution of parliament.

After five days of deliberation and debate, the Himalayan nation appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the Interim Prime Minister, who recommended dissolving parliament. General elections were held on March 5 with Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) now seemingly on course to win. The country's Election Commission chief said that results will be officially declared on March 9. (ANI)

