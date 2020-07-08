Nashik, Jul 8 (PTI) Nashik district of Maharashtra reported 336 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday that pushed its overall tally to 6,132, officials said.

With fire more succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 298, they said.

Of the five deceased, two were residents of areas within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits.

Although some of them had died earlier, their test results, which were received on Wednesday, confirmed that they were infected.

Seventy-six of the deceased were from Malegaon, 145 from areas in NMC and 64 from other parts of the district.

Thirteen others were from outside the district, who were receiving treatment here, the officials said.

Of the total number of 6,132 cases, 1,105 were from Malegaon, 3,473 from Nashik city and 1,418 from other parts of the district. There are 136 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals here.

The number of recovered patients in the district has now increased to 3,511.

Altogether he scored 170 goals in 328 Bundesliga games, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches.

Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

"It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here."

Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team. (AP)

