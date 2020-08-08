Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike of 2,256 COVID-19 cases with the overall tally in the state rising to 77,513.

The toll rose to 615 with 14 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 7.

Out of the 2,256 new cases, 464 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Warangal Urban 187, Rangareddy Warangal Urban 181 and Medchal- Malkajgiri 138.

No cases were reported from Komarambheem Asifabad district.

While the GHMC has been the hotbed of virus spread since the pandemic outbreak, some of the districts, including Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajigiri, have been witnessing a steady rise in caseload in recent weeks.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.79 per cent, while it was 2.05 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the virus was 54,330, while 22,568 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 70.09 per cent in the state, while it was 67.98 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 15,830.

The bulletin said 23,322 samples were tested on August 7.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 5.90 lakh.

The state government on Wednesday decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent. The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)