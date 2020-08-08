Kochi, August 8: Heavy rainfall along with landslides continued to wreck havoc in parts of Kerala since the last two days. In its all India weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that rainfall is likely to continue over Kerala for the next few days with extremely heavy rains during the next 24 hours. "Scattered heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely to continue over Kerala and Mahe during next 24 hrs and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during subsequent 2 days", the IMD said. The IMD tweeted giving an update on rainfall data in respect of the state from "08:30 hrs IST of August 7 to 04:30 hrs IST of August 8 (in mm)". Kerala Rains: Massive Landslide at Rajmala in Munnar, Kerala CMO Contacts Indian Air Force For Helicopter Service in Rescue Ops.

Giving details of the rain forecast in Kerala, the IMD tweeted saying, "Kerala - Idukki (Peermade)-176 mm, Kannur (Irikkur) -173, Kasargode (Vellarikkundu) -162, Kottayam (Poonjar)-141, Kottayam (Kumarakom)-82, Kozhikode (Kakkayam)-258, Palakkad(Adakkaputhur)-117, Pathanamthitta (Seethathode)-111, Wayanad (Padinjarathara_dam)-158, Kollam (Valiyapadam) -51, Ernakulam (North Paravar)-129 among other regions.

The incessant rainfall in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslides at several places. The death toll in Kerala's Idukki landslide incident has surged to 17. On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased. Kerala Rains: Heavy Rainfall to Continue This Week, IMD Issued Red Alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode Districts.

The IMD said a low pressure area has been formed over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal areas of Kutch & south Pakistan now lies as a Well marked low pressure area over central parts of North Arabian Sea adjoining south Pakistan coast. Under this influence, extremely heavy falls very likely to continue over Kerala during next 24 hrs and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during next 3 days.

