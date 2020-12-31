Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Ten more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab on Thursday pushed the death toll to 5,341, while 286 fresh cases took the infection count in the state to 1,66,522.

There are 3,685 active cases of the disease in the state now, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases reported, 42 were in Jalandhar, 41 in Mohali and 36 in Ludhiana.

A total of 453 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,57,496, as per the bulletin.

Sixteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 73 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 39,00,473 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

