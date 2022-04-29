Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) With the addition of 21 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,09,023, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

No fresh fatality was reported in the district and the death toll stood at 11,892, he said, adding that its COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload is 1,63,612 and the fatality count is 3,407, another official said.

