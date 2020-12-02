Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Three more fatalities due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the death toll to 281, while 105 fresh cases took the infection tally to 17,642 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 1,082 active cases in the Union Territory as of now, it said.

A total of 106 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,279.

The bulletin said 1,45,958 samples have been collected for testing so far and of them, 1,27,500 tested negative, while reports of 103 samples were awaited. PTI CHS VSD

