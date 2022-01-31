Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 6,626 new Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 20,19,549 while the death toll rose to 23,207 with 18 more fatalities, officials said.

Of the new deaths, two each were reported from Prayagraj and Bijnor, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

In the last 24 hours, 6,946 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 19,41,506, it said.

There are 54,836 active cases in the state, it said.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

In the last 24 hours, more than 1.80 lakh samples have been tested, while over 9.94 crore Covid tests have been carried out in the state so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)