Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Jammu starting July 24.

A notice issued by the state's District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) would be enforced in Jammu from 6 pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays, starting from July 24.

"There shall be a complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles, and all activities within the entire jurisdiction of the Jammu district except for emergence medical requirements for which no pass is required," the notice read.

It further added, "Only local chemists, fruits and vegetables and dairy shops will be allowed to remain open. Passengers coming and going from the airport or railway station will be allowed to move on the production of tickets. Government employees will be allowed the same on the production of ID proofs."

A total of 701 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu on Kashmir on Sunday, of which 100 were reported from the Jammu division and 601 from the Kashmir division.

As per data from the state's health department, Jammu and Kashmir now has a total of 13,899 COVID-19 cases, including 5,844 active cases, 7,811 recovered cases and 244 deaths. (ANI)

