New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,934 new Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood 8.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The fresh infections came out of 23,879 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Also Read | Tata Group-Owned Air India Offers to Re-Hire Pilots Post Retirement for 5 Years.

With these fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 19,27,394 while the death toll stands at 26,242.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)