New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded three more Covid-related deaths and 271 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

The new cases came out of 13,096 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 19,99,888, while the death toll climbed to 26,472, it said.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday, while on Friday, Delhi had recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 211 are occupied, it said.

There are 173 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

