Srinagar, May 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 3,870 on Sunday with 29 more fatalities, while 2,256 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,88,940, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 823 were from the Jammu division and 1,433 were from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 350 new cases, followed by 339 in Jammu district and 190 in Ganderbal district, officials said.

The number of active cases stands at 37,677, while 2,47,393 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

The death toll due rose to 3,870 after 29 patients died in the past 24 hours, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)