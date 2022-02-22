Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Three more people died from COVID-19 in Punjab while 125 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 7,57,475, according to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Deaths were reported from Jalandhar, Pathankot and Patiala, taking the death toll to 17,689.

The number of active cases was 1,120.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 24, followed by 19 in Jalandhar and 13 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 88 patients are on oxygen support while 15 critical patients are on ventilator, as per the bulletin.

A total of 307 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,38,666, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 23 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,608.

With one more death reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the death toll reached 1,163.

The number of active cases in the city was 211 while the number of recoveries was 90,234.

