Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 32 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 5,99,972, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality reported from Hoshiarpur took the death toll to 16,344, it said. The toll also includes one death that was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases dipped to 557 from 577 on Sunday, it said.

Bathinda and Gurdaspur reported four cases each, followed by three each in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Moga.

Forty-eight people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,83,071, according to the bulletin.

A total of 33,567 Covid tests were conducted on Monday, it said.

Chandigarh reported two new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 62,031, according to the medical bulletin.

No Covid-related fatality was reported. The death toll stands at 811, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 43, while the overall recoveries has reached 61,177, the bulletin added.

