New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): With the administration of 35.50 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 175.83 crores in the country.

As many as 1,91,61,419 precautionary doses have been administered since January 2022.

India reported 13,405 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload stands at 1,81,075. (ANI)

