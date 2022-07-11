Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 39 new Covid cases on Monday that pushed the infection tally to 4,56,080, officials said.

Of the new cases, 22 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,758. No Covid-related death was reported, officials said.

There are 735 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,50,587, they added.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials said.

