Noida (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded three more fatalities linked to COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 106 while it added 425 new cases of the coronavirus that took its infection tally to 30,955, official data showed.

The district's recovery rate has dropped below 90 per cent-mark after several months, while the active caseload reached 3,386, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 363 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 27,463 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 106 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 88.71 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,08,523 while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,61,311 and the death toll to 9,997 on Monday, the data showed.

