New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 3.34 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

A total of 29,037 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,97,141, while the death toll rose to 26,184, according to the latest health bulletin.

