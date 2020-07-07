Chandigarh, July 7 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday constituted two expert advisory committees to ensure better management and handling of COVID care-related matters in the Patiala and Amristar government medical colleges.

The committees have been constituted under the guidance of Advisor, Health, Medical Education and Research, K K Talwar.

The underlying objective of these committees is to guide the administration to adopt good scientific practices for ensuring better planning and management of COVID patients, with the aim of reducing complications and mortality, Talwar said.

“Both the expert committees have also been mandated to chalk out strategies to ensure that non-COVID patients are not ignored,” he said an official release.

The committees will also make recommendations to the state government on financial and other support needed to upgrade facilities and equipment for COVID care.

The committee for GMC Patiala would have cardiologist Sudhir Verma along with two other doctors as members while Principal GMC Patiala Harjinder Singh will be its convener. The GMC, Amritsar, panel will include Prof Emeritus and retired Director of Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Hospital B L Goyal and three other doctors as members while Principal GMC, Amritsar Rajiv Devgan will be its convener.

