Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll to 3,455, while 184 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,01,547, an official said on Saturday.

According to the state Health Department, the active cases in the hill state have now dipped to 1,885.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 1,96,178 with 249 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)