New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government on Thursday fixed charges levied by private ambulance services in the range of Rs 1,500- Rs 4,000, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warning strict action against violators.

In a tweet, the chief minister said some private ambulance operators are charging "illegitimately" amid a rush of COVID 19 patients to secure beds in hospitals.

"It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately.

"To avoid this practise, Delhi govt has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order," Kejriwal tweeted.

