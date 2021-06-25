Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 18 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 9,351 and 140 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,68,142.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include three from Hisar and two each from Karnal, Panipat, Bhiwani and Jind districts.

Meanwhile, among the districts, Palwal reported 20 cases while 16, 15 and 13 cases were from Sirsa, Faridabad and Gurugram, respectively.

The total active cases in the state were 1,927. The total recoveries so far were 7,56,864 while the recovery rate was 98.53 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 7.78 per cent, the bulletin said.

