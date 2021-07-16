Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Haryana reported eight COVID-19-related fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 9,586, while 46 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,463.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts.

Among the new cases, six were from Faridabad and five from Gurgaon, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 836, while the total recoveries so far have reached 7,59,041. The recovery rate is 98.65 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)