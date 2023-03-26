Shimla, March 26 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman succumbed to Covid in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, taking the total deaths due to the disease to 4,195 so far, officials said on Sunday.

As many as 15 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours while nine patients were cured, according to data of the state health and family welfare department.

Himachal has witnessed a spurt in Covid cases and the number of active Covid cases has increased from 133 to 415 in the past two weeks, they said.

The maximum 98 active cases are in Shimla, 95 in Mandi, 64 in Kangra, 61 in Solan, 32 in Hamirpur, 16 in Sirmaur,12 in Bilaspur,11 in Kullu, 10 in Chamba, nine in Kinnaur, four in Una and three in Lahaul and Spiti district, officials said.

