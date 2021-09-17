Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded one more COVID-19 fatality on Friday that took the death toll 22,887, while 17 fresh cases took the infection count to 17,09,643, according to an official statement.

The only Covid-related death was reported from Gonda, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 16 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,565, according to the statement.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 191, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.91 lakh samples were tested, while over 7.59 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted in the state so far, it added.

