Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) One Covid-related death was reported while 39 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Punjab on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

With one fatality in Patiala, the toll reached 16,464.

Also Read | Here's All You Need To Know About Jordan King- the Man Leaving a Mark in Every Possible Industry.

The toll also included six cases which were not reported earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 cases were 6,01,109 while the number of active cases in the state was 319.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Held From Borivali for Pushing Two Minors Girls Into Prostitution.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar reported 14 cases, followed by seven in Amritsar.

Twenty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,326, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two cases, taking the total count of coronavirus to 65,162.

With the death of a 24-year-old man, the toll reached 818.

The number of active cases in the city was 28 while the number of cured persons was 64,316.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)