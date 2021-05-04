Patna, May 4 (PTI) A journalist Sunil Pandey was among 105 people who died of COVID in Bihar on Tuesday, while 14,794 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 5,23,841, health department bulletin said. The death toll has increased to 2926 with new fatalities in the state.

With the second wave of the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in Bihar, the state government during the day announced imposition of lockdown from May 5 to May 15.

The lockdown decision was taken at the meeting of crisis managent group presided over by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here this morning. The chief minister condoled sudden death of Sunil Pandey, former scribe of electronic media who was presently working as a creative writer in PR agency of the state Information and PublicRelations department. Among the 105 new deaths, capital Patna alone accounted for 34 fatalities.

Other casualties took place inMuzaffarpur where 13 COVID patients succumbed to the virus, Gaya (9), Darbhanga (8) and Bhagalpur and Nalanda six casualties each.

A total of 11926 patients recovered from the disease since Monday while overall 4,10,484 have been cured since the start of the pandemic last year.

Recovery rate in Bihar stands at 78.36 per cent.

There are 1,10,430 active caseload in the state at present. A total of 94,891 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while over 2.67 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted in the state since the beginning. On the vaccination front, 1,08,882 citizens were administered the jabs Tuesday while 75,40,672 have been inoculated so far.

Bihar is yet to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive for 18-plus population due to non-availability of the additional stock of vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)