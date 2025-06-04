Hamirpur (HP), Jun 4 (PTI) A day after the first case of COVID was reported in Himachal Pradesh in the latest surge, masks have now been made mandatory for patients and their attendants while entering the hospitals, an official said on Wednesday.

"In view of growing cases of COVID in various parts of the country, wearing masks has been made mandatory for the patients and their attendants while entering the hospitals for treatment," a health department official said.

Himachal Pradesh's first COVID case in the recent surge was reported from Nahan in Sirmaur district.

An 82-year-old woman arrived at the Nahan Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning, complaining of cold and cough, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Amitabh Jain said.

Additionally, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued advisories to medical staff to prepare for the management of COVID-19.

The advisory strictly instructs following social distancing in public places.

Children, the elderly and individuals with serious diseases are advised to take extra precautions and wear masks compulsorily, the official said.

